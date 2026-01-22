RM6.75bil allocated for child-related initiatives, says Nancy

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said a total of 21 laws were repealed, amended or introduced to improve the protection and rights of children. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government has allocated a total of RM6.75 billion for key child-related initiatives since 2022, says women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said the budget for such initiatives was gradually increased since four years ago.

“The increase in funding has gone towards scaled-up school-based nutrition and education support, strengthening preventive child health measures, including immunisation, and continued assistance for vulnerable children and families,” she said in a speech at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nancy was presenting the country’s report to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

“We have also incorporated reforms with the expansion of gender and social inclusion budgeting, helping ministries better reflect children’s needs in planning and reporting cycles.”

In her address, Nancy also spoke about the government’s ongoing mobile registration initiatives, which were deployed in remote and underserved communities nationwide to improve access to legal identity.

She revealed that from November 2024 to June 2025, the government had helped resolve over 12,000 issues related to the identification and documentation of students with the help of the education ministry.

Nancy also said Malaysia was aware that it could not solely depend on laws and policies to “realise” the rights of children, adding that effective implementation, coordinated institutions, sufficient resources and society’s collective commitment was necessary.

“In recent years, we have expanded collaboration with Unicef and other UN agencies, civil society, national human rights institutions, and increased reliance on data and research to strengthen accountability, understanding and service delivery.

Laws repealed, amended and introduced

Nancy also said that since Malaysia last submitted its CRC report, a total of 21 laws were repealed, amended or introduced to improve the protection and rights of children.

She highlighted amendments to the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 to address grooming and online exploitation and updates to the Evidence of Child Witness Act 2007 to enhance procedural safeguards for child victims and witnesses.

Nancy also highlighted the enactment of the Online Safety Act 2025, which imposes clear obligations on digital service providers to protect children from online harm.

“However, we are most proud that in 2025, the Federal Constitution was amended to grant citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers, marking a significant advancement in Malaysia’s commitment to child rights.

“Further to this, birth registration remains available to all children born in Malaysia, irrespective of parental documentation status under civil registration laws.”