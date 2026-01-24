RM1.8mil in Perak govt funds given out to 9 Chinese independent schools

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said the Perak government remains committed to ensuring that all streams of education receive fair and equitable attention.

PETALING JAYA : A total of RM1.8 million in funds from the Perak government has been disbursed to nine Chinese independent schools in the state.

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said each school received RM200,000, Bernama reported.

Nga said the allocation was aimed at reducing the financial burden of the schools in maintaining infrastructure, and supporting the welfare of teachers and students, among others.

“The Perak unity government remains committed to ensuring that all streams of education receive fair and equitable attention.

“Education is a long-term investment for both the state and the nation. Therefore, supporting Chinese independent schools is in line with the principles of inclusivity and social justice,” he was quoted as saying.

The nine schools that received the allocation are Shen Jai Secondary School, Yuk Choy Secondary School, Poi Lam High School, Nan Hwa High School, Yik Ching Secondary School, Tsung Wah Secondary School, San Min Secondary School, Hua Lian High School and Pei Yuan Secondary School.