MIC’s right to decide its own future, says Zahid

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said MIC is free to decide if it wants to leave the coalition. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Whatever decision MIC makes regarding its future is the party’s right, Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says.

However, Zahid, who is also the Umno president, hoped that the cooperation of the core parties in BN, including MIC, will continue to be strengthened.

Yesterday, MIC president SA Vigneswaran said the party will convene a meeting to discuss its formal entry into Perikatan Nasional, even though PN has approved the party’s application.

He did not say when the meeting will be held.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Bagan Datuk, Perak, today, Zahid noted that MIC has been a core party of the government coalition since the days of the former Alliance Party together with MCA and Umno.

“We hope that this core party in BN can (remain and cooperation can) continue to be strengthened,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Zahid also said the People’s Progressive Party has become more stable following its recent re-entry into BN.