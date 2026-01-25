Applicants for PR identity cards, citizenship undergo strict vetting process, says JPN

The national registration department said it is aware of the concerns raised by the Pahang sultan over the issuing of PR identity cards and citizenship.

PETALING JAYA : The national registration department (JPN) says that permanent resident identity cards and citizenship are only granted after applications undergo a strict vetting process, as it seeks to allay concerns raised by the Pahang sultan.

The department said it was aware of the concerns raised by Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in regards to national sovereignty, security, and the well-being of the people when granting PR status and citizenship.

In a statement, it said the permanent resident identity card, or MyPR, is only issued to those who have obtained PR status, Bernama reported.

As of Dec 31 last year, there were a total of 261,156 MyPR holders nationwide.

JPN also said it cross-checks the details of the applicants with the immigration department.

Each application is also thoroughly reviewed by its Approval Consideration Committee Panel.

“MyPR status can be revoked if the holder is found to be involved in any offence that could threaten security, public order or national interests,” the department said.

When it comes to granting citizenship, JPN said it is only done after taking into account national interests, security, and the well-being of existing citizens.

“Careful consideration is given to ensure that Malaysian citizenship is granted to individuals who are truly eligible, in accordance with the Federal Constitution and related legislation, without compromising security aspects, national interests, and existing citizens,” it said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Al-Sultan Abdullah was concerned over the granting of PR status and citizenship, stating that this was not merely an administrative matter.

He said citizenship is not merely a document or legal recognition.

“It is not a reward that can be bought or sold, nor an easy ticket into the nation,” he was quoted as saying.