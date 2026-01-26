Govt to ensure continued ‘show of presence’ at Luconia Shoals

Beting Patinggi Ali, also known as Luconia Shoals, is a resource-rich area where China and Malaysia have overlapping territorial claims. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government will continue its strategic operations in the South China Sea to defend Malaysia’s sovereignty, including maintaining a show of presence at the Luconia Shoals, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said Putrajaya has been monitoring developments in the area through close cooperation between multiple ministries and agencies to handle any “issue” swiftly without causing a rise in tensions.

“This is because any (problematic) situation that arises in the South China Sea can cause direct or indirect implications to the nation’s security and also economy.

“Through the armed forces and maritime enforcement authorities, the government is always committed to continuing strategic operations in sensitive areas in the South China Sea, including the Luconia Shoals, through the show of presence of our air and maritime assets,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said periodical patrols and operations will continue to ensure that activities like hydrocarbon exploration can continue in the area, while defending Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“The foreign ministry continues to submit diplomatic protests to countries found breaching Malaysian waters.

“In this matter, the government is also committed to upgrading our security and maritime assets, including procuring new ships, to ensure patrols and monitoring can continue in the area,” he said.

He was replying to Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) who asked the government to list specific measures being undertaken to ensure the Luconia Shoals, also known as Beting Patinggi Ali, remains under Malaysia’s sovereignty.

On Jan 1, defence minister Khaled Nordin said the armed forces were monitoring a Chinese Coast Guard vessel said to be patrolling inside Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone at the Luconia Shoals, off Sarawak.

The Chinese vessel had been shadowed by the KD Kelantan since Dec 23.

Khaled also said the presence of Chinese vessels in the north and south Luconia Shoals in the South China Sea had been the “norm” since 2013.

In 2021, Wisma Putra summoned the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to convey Malaysia’s position and protest against the presence and activities of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone off the coasts of Sabah and Sarawak.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China had no basis for its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Despite this, the major power has continued to assert sovereignty over almost the entire maritime region, leading to repeated clashes, particularly between Filipino and Chinese vessels, which have even led to collisions.

According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, at least one Chinese Coast Guard vessel entered and operated in Malaysian waters every day between Jan 1 and Sept 27, 2024.