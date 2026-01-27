Let court decide MA63’s O&G scope, says Abang Jo

Earlier this month, Petronas filed a motion in the Federal Court to seek clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA : The scope of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on oil and gas matters should be left to the court to determine, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

According to the Dayak Daily, Abang Johari dismissed law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said’s statement that the MA63 did not contain any provision concerning the ownership or regulation of oil and gas resources.

“Wait for the court’s decision,” he said.

Yesterday, Azalina said the MA63 is the foundational document that set the terms for the formation of Malaysia, including the rights and autonomy of Sabah and Sarawak in certain areas.

She said the management and regulation of the oil and gas industry are only determined by federal laws, specifically the Petroleum Development Act.

However, the Sarawak government has repeatedly insisted that the Act cannot supersede the state’s Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.

Earlier this month, Petronas filed a motion in the Federal Court to seek clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak to ensure its operations in the state complied with applicable laws and governance practices.

The national oil company said the suit was not meant to challenge Sarawak’s development aspirations or hinder Petros, but to obtain the Federal Court’s definitive determination on the legal position applicable to the petroleum sector in the state.

Despite a series of dialogues and negotiations with Petros since 2024, Petronas said there were still differences that had led to uncertainty over its obligations in Sarawak.