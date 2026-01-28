Over 10,000 SARA business partner shops as of Jan 26

Deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong said the government intends to improve the criteria and requirements for becoming a SARA business partner.

KUALA LUMPUR : Business partners under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme had risen to 10,447 shops nationwide as of Jan 26, compared to 700 in 2024, says deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said this would continue to grow to include supermarkets, grocery stores, cooperative shops and mini markets in urban, rural and remote areas.

He said the government would continuously review the requirements for becoming a SARA business partner, to ensure that local grocery stores and small traders are directly involved, in line with the prime minister’s New Year address.

“So far, many applications have been received and the government is expediting every application in line with the two-week targeted approval period,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a query by Oscar Ling (PH-Sibu) on the MyKasih Shop approval process and eligibility criteria, apart from the requirement that more than 70% of goods sold must be basic necessities.

In Sarawak alone, 1,096 premises have registered as SARA business partners.

Liew said the government intended to improve the criteria and requirements for becoming a SARA business partner.

“The government is also prepared to listen and relax the existing requirements or criteria if there is a strong justification,” he added.