Trump’s Board of Peace an exercise to legitimise Gaza seizure, say Nurul Izzah, NGOs

Nurul Izzah Anwar said the Board of Peace reduces the reconstruction of Gaza to a real estate transaction while Palestinian rights, consent and sovereignty are ‘excluded entirely from the equation’.

PETALING JAYA : PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar joined several NGOs today in slamming US president Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative as a branding exercise to legitimise the seizure of land in Gaza under the “language of peace and development”.

They said the initiative’s main goal was to advance Trump’s openly stated ambition to transform Gaza into a high‑tech luxury destination.

“This is not conflict resolution; it is rebranding,” said a statement issued by Nurul Izzah jointly with Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights co-chair Charles Santiago and several other NGO representatives.

“It attempts to convert violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the prohibition on the acquisition of territory by force, and the right of peoples to self‑determination into greedy investment opportunities protected by political power.”

They said the initiative reduced the reconstruction of Gaza to a real estate transaction while Palestinian rights, consent and sovereignty were “excluded entirely from the equation”.

“Under this model, Gaza’s future is engineered not for its inhabitants but for the global wealthy.

“Palestinians are positioned as a disposable labour force while Trump, his associates and aligned investors are poised to own, control and profit from land, infrastructure and economic activity,” they said.

The others who signed the statement together with Nurul Izzah, who is also the chairman of think tank Polity, and honorary adviser to Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (Mahar), included Chee Yoke Ling of Third World Network, Afandi Saleh of Pure Hands Malaysia, Jismi Johari of Mahar, Menakshi Raman of Sahabat Alam Malaysia, and Mohideen Abdul Kader of Consumers Association of Penang.

Trump unveiled the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos last week, joined on stage by leaders and officials from 19 countries to sign its founding charter.

In Davos, US officials, including Trump himself, presented their vision for a “New Gaza”. Trump called Gaza a “beautiful piece of property”, and invited the attendees to envision “what it could be for so many people”.

His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, called for investments of at least US$25 billion (RM97.9 billion) to rebuild Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure and public services.