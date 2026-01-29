Follow Japan’s strategy to reduce harm on smokers, govt urged

Philip Morris Malaysia and Singapore managing director Naeem Shahab Khan said a regulated harm-reduction approach for Malaysia would be more viable than ‘unrealistic’ bans.

KUALA LUMPUR : The managing director of a tobacco company here has urged the government to emulate Japan in introducing measures to reduce the harmful effects of smoking rather than imposing a total ban on e-cigarettes and vapes.

Naeem Shahab Khan of Philip Morris Malaysia and Singapore said Japan has ensured that heated tobacco products and other alternatives for smokers are available by law.

He described it as a “pragmatic harm-reduction pathway”.

In Malaysia, the use of vapes and e-cigarettes will no longer be allowed by the middle of this year, or by the year-end at the latest. The pod system vape will be the first item to be banned.

Apart from ensuring the availability of alternatives, Japan has also introduced a different tax structure for vapes and e-cigarettes, Naeem told FMT after the launch of the latest heated tobacco product here.

Under the new tax regime, a different tax rate is imposed on each tobacco product based on their specific characteristics.

Malaysia currently does not have such a tax structure.

Naeem also referred to a study conducted in Japan showing that total cigarette sales in the country fell by approximately 52.6%-52.7% between 2011 and 2023, in contrast to the rise in the sales of heated tobacco products over the same period.

The report noted that while cigarette smoking in Japan fell, overall nicotine consumption did not necessarily drop as many Japanese smokers switched products, rather than quit nicotine altogether.

Naeem went on to say that nicotine users should have an equal opportunity to know what is less risky, so that they can make an informed decision and that can reduce the public health impact of nicotine.

“People who still use combustible cigarettes should at least have a chance to know that there are alternatives available which are far better for them, instead of continuing to smoke,” he said.

Naeem said a regulated harm-reduction approach for Malaysia would be more viable than “unrealistic” bans, which could undermine enforcement and drive consumers towards illegal, unregulated products.

“We know that banning something does not mean that the problem goes away,” he said, adding that illicit cigarettes made up about 55% of the cigarettes sold in Malaysia.