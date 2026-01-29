M’sians travelling to India urged to be wary of Nipah virus

India’s health ministry has confirmed two cases of Nipah virus in the eastern state of West Bengal. (EPA Images pic)

NEW DELHI : The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi has urged Malaysians travelling to India to take precautions against Nipah virus infection.

The commission advised those visiting areas with reported Nipah virus cases to wear masks in public places and to avoid crowded areas where possible.

Travellers and residents are also urged to maintain strict personal hygiene, including frequent hand-washing, and to avoid consuming unwashed fruits or food that may be contaminated.

“The High Commission will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary,” it said in an advisory.

“Malaysian nationals are encouraged to stay informed and follow all recommended precautions in the interest of their health and safety.”

It also cautioned against contact with sick animals or individuals exhibiting symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, or respiratory distress.

India’s health ministry has confirmed two cases of Nipah virus in the eastern state of West Bengal. On Tuesday, it reported that the outbreak had been contained.

The outbreak has prompted authorities in several Asian countries, including Malaysia, to implement screening measures for travellers arriving from India.

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread among people through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact.

The virus typically incubates in the human body for four to 14 days. There is no treatment or vaccine currently available.