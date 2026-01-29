Satan told me to do it, says man convicted of tearing Quran

Jais Yusuf was charged with committing the offence on the night of Jan 23 and pleaded guilty in the Kuching magistrates’ court. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 57-year-old man convicted of tearing and scattering pages of the Quran, purportedly at Satan’s behest, has been sentenced to five months’ jail by the magistrates’ court in Kuching, Sarawak.

Jais Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to defiling sacred objects with the intention of insulting a religion, claimed he heard Satan whispering to him to commit the act, the Borneo Post reported.

He was charged with committing the offence on the night of Jan 23. The act was captured on closed-circuit television.

Based on the facts of the case, a complaint was lodged on Saturday after the complainant came across a video of the incident.

Jais was arrested on Monday and tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He told police he was aware of his actions and admitted to committing the act.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Safly Nor Kazly appeared for the prosecution while Jais was unrepresented.