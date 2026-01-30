28 students get royal recognition for English success

One of the 28 students who achieved international success in English language competitions being presented to the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Raja Zarith Sofiah, at Istana Negara. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Raja Zarith Sofiah, has presented certificates of appreciation to 28 students who achieved success in international English language competitions.

The students, from diverse backgrounds across the country, won international competitions in several countries, including Italy, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Singapore, according to a post on Raja Zarith’s Facebook page.

Among the recipients were Evangeline Khoo and Liew Erynn from Kuala Lumpur, winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth essay competition in London in 2024, who had been presented to Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

The 28 students with the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Raja Zarith Sofiah, after receiving their certificates at Istana Negara. (Facebook pic)

“We never imagined that a single essay would allow us to meet two queens in our lifetime. Today, we were honoured to enter Istana Negara and receive recognition from our queen. This is indeed the highest and most special honour of our lives,” they were quoted as saying by the royal press office.

Darrel Nathaneal Buko Desmond from Sarawak, who won a gold medal at an English Language Olympiad in Incheon, South Korea, said the recognition would motivate him to continue pursuing knowledge.

He also urged fellow students to challenge themselves at the international level. “Do not be afraid to fail. Failure is the starting point of success. Take part in as many competitions as possible to develop yourself and gain meaningful life experiences,” he said.