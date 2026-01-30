Elderly woman in ICU after cooking gas explosion

The scene at the two-storey house in Ipoh after a tank of cooking gas exploded, causing serious injuries to an elderly woman. (JBPM pic)

IPOH : A 63-year-old woman is in critical condition in the intensive care unit after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a two-storey house here at about 5am this morning.

Ipoh district police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the explosion took place after the woman had gone into the kitchen to turn off the gas cylinder valve.

“One of the victim’s daughters said she had smelled a strong gas odour and had woken up her mother and younger sister to leave the house,” he said.

“As they were about to leave, the victim went to the kitchen and tried to turn off the gas cylinder valve. Suddenly, an explosion occurred, causing burns to her face and entire body,” Abang Zainal Abidin said.

The two daughters were unharmed. The victim is now receiving intensive care at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.