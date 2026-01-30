Rosmah gets temporary release of passport to visit daughter in S’pore

Rosmah Mansor filed an application at the eleventh hour to recuse former High Court judge Zaini Mazlan, now a Court of Appeal judge, from her corruption case linked to the hybrid solar project. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Court of Appeal today allowed Rosmah Mansor’s application for temporary release of her passport until April 30 to enable her to visit her daughter in Singapore.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Jagjit Singh, made the application in online proceedings before a three-member bench comprising Justices Azmi Ariffin, Noorin Badaruddin and Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid.

Azmi, who chaired the panel, said the application was granted as deputy public prosecutor K Mangai, who appeared for the prosecution, did not object.

Earlier, Jagjit informed the court that Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was seeking the release of her impounded passport to allow her to travel to Singapore from Feb 1 to April 30.

He said Rosmah would return to Kuala Lumpur from Feb 20 to 26 for her Feb 25 appeal hearing concerning her application to recuse former High Court judge Zaini Mazlan, now a Court of Appeal judge, from her corruption case linked to the hybrid solar project.

Rosmah had filed the recusal application at the eleventh hour before Zaini was scheduled to deliver his decision in her corruption case on Sept 1, 2022.

In her application, she alleged that a draft judgment in her case, purportedly prepared by a third party, had been leaked before the delivery of the official decision.

On the same day, Zaini found Rosmah, 74, guilty of three corruption charges and sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a RM970 million fine, or 30 years’ imprisonment in default. She subsequently filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

However, Rosmah was granted a stay of execution on both the custodial sentence and the fine, pending the disposal of her appeal.

Rosmah was charged with one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving RM6.5 million in bribes from former Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin.