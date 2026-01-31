Clear the confusion, Gopeng Bersatu tells Muhyiddin

Ahmad Ishak (left) said Bersatu members are scratching their heads over conflicting claims, including those by party president Muhyiddin Yassin, on the PN chairmanship issue.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has been urged to explain himself to party members following a dispute with PAS over the PN chairmanship, which has been left vacant since Jan 1 following Muhyiddin’s resignation.

Tensions between both parties came to a head after Muhyiddin claimed PAS and Bersatu agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post at a meeting more than a week ago, but PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man countered with a statement saying the matter was not discussed at their Jan 16 meeting.

In a statement today, Gopeng Bersatu chief Ahmad Ishak said party members were confused by the conflicting claims.

“This development raises serious questions about Muhyiddin’s sincerity in holding discussions with component partners, especially PAS,” he said.

“This statement (about agreeing to abolish the PN chairman’s post) clearly contradicts the facts of the discussions and misleads PN members and supporters.”

Ahmad said the matter should be clarified openly to prevent further damage to trust and unity within the coalition.

PAS had laid claim to the PN chairmanship after Muhyiddin stepped down on Jan 1, but its president, Abdul Hadi Awang, has ruled out taking over himself because of health reasons.

Muhyiddin contends that his successor should be a party president, but PAS disagreed.