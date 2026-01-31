Disabled man suffers burns as fire razes 7 houses

Firefighters from four stations in Kuala Lumpur were called to the scene to put out the fire in Jinjang, Kepong. (JBPM pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A disabled man suffered burns on his leg in a fire involving seven houses in Jinjang near here this afternoon.

The 41-year-old man, who also suffered shortness of breath, is receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital.

The city fire and rescue department said the fire brigade was called to the scene at 1.30pm and 46 personnel and eight fire engines from four stations were deployed. The fire was put out at 3.30pm, but all seven houses were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.