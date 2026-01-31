Shocking photos appear to show Andrew crouching over female

A photograph released by the US Justice Department appears to show former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windor with a female lying on the floor. (US Justice Department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Shocking photographs that appear to show Britain’s former prince Andrew kneeling on all fours over a female lying on the ground were part of the latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Justice Department.

The photographs have received headline coverage in major news outlets around the world.

BBC News reported that in two of the images, he is seen touching the person, who is unidentified and fully clothed, on her stomach. Another image shows him staring directly at the camera.

No details were released about the photographs, and it was not clear when and where they were taken.

Andrew, brother of Britain’s King Charles, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing after coming under intense scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender who was found dead in a US prison in 2019.

The former prince was stripped of his title, and is now known only as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

BBC News said separate emails released on Friday also suggested that Epstein invited Mountbatten-Windsor to have dinner with a 26-year-old Russian woman in August 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.