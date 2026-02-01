East-West highway to have overtaking lanes at 17 spots

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi visiting the site of an accident on the East-West highway in June in which 15 university students died. (Bernama pic)

GERIK : The federal government has allocated RM350 million to improve the East-West Highway, with half the money to be spent on providing overtaking lanes at 17 locations.

Preliminary work could begin this year, said works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi and he hoped that some of it could be implemented next year.

He said RM170 million would be used to widen the roads with overtaking lanes at a cost of RM10 million per location. “So far, 17 locations have been identified,” he said.

He said about RM40 million had been allocated for maintenance work this year on the highway sections in Perak, including road surface repairs, installation of safety facilities and lighting improvements.

Nanta visited the highway today, including the site of a bus accident on June 9, in which 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris died after the bus collided with a car at Km 53 on the Jeli-Grik road.

Extension for Wise concessionaire

The works ministry will consider giving the concessionaire of the West Ipoh Span Expressway (Wise) project after its principal approval period ends in September, Nanta said.

He said the concessionaire was given time to ensure its finances were in order before it carried out the project. The company needs to ensure that financial institutions can help, support the company to get capital to complete the work,” he said.

The 60km-long Wise highway will run from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, via Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Manong, Tronoh, Beko, and Seri Iskandar. It will be an alternative for road users to bypass the Menora tunnel.