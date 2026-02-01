Fire engulfs oil palm and pineapple plantations in Johor

Firefighters have been spraying water from open sources, in addition to digging trenches to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas. (JBPM pic)

KLUANG : A fire has engulfed four hectares of oil palm and five hectares of pineapple at the Peninsular Plantation estate in Simpang Renggam near here since Friday.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire at about 25% of the affected area but strong winds have hampered firefighting efforts, causing embers to spread, the Johor fire and rescue department said.

Its zone 3 chief Siti Hajar Sanusi said the firefighting operation was carried out using direct water spraying from open water sources, in addition to digging trenches to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

She also said firefighting efforts depended on weather conditions; if rain occurs, the fire is expected to be extinguished in one to two days.

“Small drains at the oil palm plantation are being used as water sources for firefighting, while at the pineapple plantation, the fire is being extinguished using the volunteer fire brigade and plantation management’s water tankers.

“At the moment, the fire has been brought under control, but we remain concerned as the pineapple plantation is located near a residential area, about 1km from the fire site,” she added.