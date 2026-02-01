Hadi to remain PAS president, says analyst after ability called into question

Questions have arisen over Abdul Hadi Awang’s ability to lead PAS after he ruled himself out as Perikatan Nasional chairman, citing age and health reasons.

PETALING JAYA : An analyst expects PAS supremo Abdul Hadi Awang to remain at the helm of his party, despite ruling himself out as Perikatan Nasional’s next chairman on grounds of age and health.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political analyst Mazlan Ali said that as far as PAS members were concerned, the PN chairman’s post and party presidency were two distinct posts and unconnected.

The PN chairmanship comes with its own set of responsibilities, he said, including coordinating and leading the predominantly Malay-Muslim opposition coalition, which includes Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

“It would be difficult for Hadi, who is physically weak, to meet with PN supporters and lead the campaign machinery if there is an election,” he told FMT.

Mazlan Ali.

“But Hadi will also not step down as president because in PAS, the president holds office for life.”

Following Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to resign as PN chairman effective Jan 1, Hadi said his party would take over the coalition’s reins.

However, when asked if he was prepared to assume the PN chairmanship, Hadi, 78, cited his advanced age.

Hadi’s reasoning, according to Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara, had led to many wondering if the Marang MP was still able to lead PAS.

But Mazlan said Hadi remains the most influential figure within PAS and retains firm control of the party.

Azmi Hassan.

However, he said PAS’s decision to nominate a leader other than its president for the PN chairman’s post exposed a “leadership gap” within the party.

“Naming a leader from PAS other than the president will only see it lose respect among its partners,” he said.

Azmi said he was of the view that PAS was attempting to restructure the coalition to accommodate Hadi, on grounds that the party has yet to settle on a candidate to succeed Muhyiddin as PN chairman.

“But it only shows that PAS does not have leaders who can lead beyond the party,” he said, adding that such a perception was “damaging”.