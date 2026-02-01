Lawyer appeals after High Court rejects bid to block MACC notice

Lawyer Mahajoth Singh is representing businessman Albert Tei, who is under investigation by MACC.

PETALING JAYA : A lawyer challenging two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission notices to hand over his client’s documents has filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Mahajoth Singh’s counsel, Rajesh Nagarajan, said the notice of appeal was filed yesterday.

It follows the High Court’s dismissal of Mahajoth’s application, which sought to block the MACC order, on Friday.

The court had ruled that MACC’s investigative powers could not be challenged.

Mahajoth is representing businessman Albert Tei, who has been implicated in a corruption case.

MACC had requested Tei’s mobile phone, documents related to furniture, clothing and camera purchases, and WhatsApp conversations with several individuals.

Mahajoth argued that the notices, issued under Sections 30(1)(a) and 30(1)(b) of the MACC Act, were illegal and an abuse of power.

He also said the request violated lawyer-client confidentiality under Section 46 of the MACC Act and Section 126 of the Evidence Act.

The High Court had ruled that Section 46 of the MACC Act applies only in specific cases.