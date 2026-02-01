UTHM student killed, 4 others injured in Muar car crash

Muar police said the accident occurred at about 1pm yesterday when the car the students were in suddenly skidded to the left side of the road. (PDRM pic)

MUAR : A Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) student was killed after the car he was travelling in with four friends was involved in a crash along Jalan Felda Moakil here.

The students were believed to be heading back to the university’s campus in Pagoh, from Labis in Segamat, yesterday.

Muar police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the accident occurred at about 1pm when the Honda Accord suddenly skidded to the left side of the road.

“Amir Faizal Hasrolnizam, 21, who was seated in the rear passenger seat, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Another victim, Dameer Amir Mokhzani Aris, 21, sustained serious injuries, while three others, Ameer Ikhwan Ahmad Nurul Lail, Aiman Musa, and Hakimi Hisyamuddin, all 21, suffered minor injuries and are being treated at Segamat Hospital.

Amir Faizal’s body was sent to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital here for a post-mortem, Raiz said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the UTHM Student Representative Council conveyed its condolences over the death of Amir Faizal, a second-year electrical and electronic engineering student.