33 Selangor FC fans remanded over drawbridge commotion

A screenshot of a video showing the Selangor FC fans on the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge yesterday evening.

PETALING JAYA : Thirty-three Selangor FC football supporters were hauled to the Kuala Terengganu sessions court today for remand order applications, after their arrest for disturbing the public peace along the city’s drawbridge yesterday evening.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Noor said the 33 fans, brought in at 10.15am today, were among some 400 supporters detained yesterday to undergo urine tests, following the incident at around 6.30pm.

“We have arrested them for further investigation into the incident,” Harian Metro reported him as saying.

Several videos of Selangor FC supporters, marching from the city centre to Seberang Takir holding up club flags and lighting flares, had gone viral since yesterday.

The incident occurred ahead of a match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium yesterday, which saw Selangor FC hold Terengganu FC to a 1-1 draw.

Azli said Terengganu police chief Khairi Khairudin would convene a press conference on the incident at 2.30pm today.