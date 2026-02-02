Cops nab duo for alleged oral sex in car

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said the case is being investigated under the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested two men for allegedly engaging in sexual acts in a car in a neighbourhood in Kuala Lumpur last Friday.

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said the suspects were in a vehicle parked along Jalan Taman Intan Baiduri at around 2am, when they were spotted by the complainant and a police patrol team.

“(Police) inspection of the car found two men performing oral sex and acting indecently in a public space,” he said in a statement.

The men, aged 29 and 24, had no criminal records. They were taken to the Jinjang police station and remanded for three days until yesterday, after which they were released on bail.

Sukarno said that police also found and seized a clump of tissue, believed to contain liquid, from the floor on the rear passenger side.

The case has been classified under Section 377A of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature.