Man jailed 13 months for punching, threatening younger brother

One of the parents had lodged a police report, leading to the man being charged in the Kuching magistrates’ court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 13 months’ jail by a magistrates’ court in Kuching for punching and threatening his younger brother following an altercation over a stand fan.

Muzzakhir Malik was handed the jail sentence after pleading guilty to two charges of causing grievous hurt and for criminal intimidation, the Borneo Post reported.

Muzzakhir was sentenced to 12 months in prison under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation with intent to cause grievous hurt. He also received another 13-month jail term under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, for voluntarily causing hurt.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan ordered both sentences to run concurrently.

According to the facts of the case, Muzzakhir and his 16-year-old brother got into an argument on the night of Jan 28 over the use of a stand fan.

This led to Muzzakhir smashing the fan, which resulted in a scuffle during which he punched his brother in the face and threatened him, saying: “I’ll break your skull tonight.”

One of the parents then lodged a police report and Muzzakhir was subsequently arrested.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Fauzulutfi Suriani appeared for the prosecution, while Muzzakhir was unrepresented.