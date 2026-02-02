MBPP officers injured after confiscated balloons explode

A screenshot of a video showing a burning truck following the explosion at an MBPP facility yesterday.

GEORGE TOWN : Two Penang Island City Council (MBPP) enforcement officers were injured when balloons filled with an inflammable gas, confiscated from sellers during the Thaipusam celebration here yesterday, exploded.

Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) chairman RSN Rayer told FMT that the explosion occurred as they were attempting to dispose of the balloons in front of the MBPP licensing department office in Lebuh Union.

The gas used to inflate the balloons has yet to be identified, he said.

Rayer said one of the officers, Amirul Ashraf Rosidi, was still warded at Penang Hospital with minor burns, while the other was discharged after treatment.

“We are thankful that the balloons did not explode in the (Thaipusam) crowd, or else there would have been unimaginable consequences for the devotees there,” he said.

(From left) PHEB chairman RSN Rayer, MBPP mayor A Rajendran, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, PHEB deputy chairman Dr RA Lingeshwaran and other PHEB and MBPP personnel visiting Amirul Ashraf Rosidi at Penang Hospital today. (PHEB pic)

Rayer, MBPP mayor A Rajendran, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, PHEB deputy chairman Dr RA Lingeshwaran and MBPP later visited Amirul at the hospital.

Lingeshwaran donated RM1,000 to Amirul on PHEB’s behalf, while Ramkarpal also donated a sum to him in his personal capacity.

In a statement, MBPP said it had monitored Jalan Macalister, Jalan Utama and Jalan Gottlieb since Saturday, and found unlicensed traders selling balloons.

“The council issued verbal orders to these traders to stop their activities and leave the area. However, observation on Jan 31 and Feb 1 found that some of them had disobeyed the orders.

“MBPP enforcement officers seized balloons and equipment (from the traders) in Jalan Gottlieb yesterday evening, bringing them back to the MBPP licensing department office in Lebuh Union to be disposed of,” said MBPP.

MBPP said the explosion occurred when the officers attempted to burst the balloons, injuring them and setting the back of a council vehicle on fire.

The council said it had lodged reports on the incident with the fire and rescue department as well as the police.