Protect teachers but don’t shield misconduct, say parents’ groups

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently called for legislation to protect teachers from confrontational parents.

PETALING JAYA : Parents’ groups have backed calls for a law to protect disciplinary teachers, but say the legislation must be carefully framed to safeguard educators acting in good faith without excusing genuine misconduct.

The Parents Action Group for Education (PAGE) and Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education (Magpie) said teachers need clearer legal protection that distinguishes between appropriate disciplinary actions and those that breach professional standards.

Both groups agreed that while policies to protect teachers exist, many are unclear or inconsistently applied. They also said current safeguards fail to address parents bypassing schools to take matters into their own hands.

Magpie president Mak Chee Kin said a dedicated Act would send an important signal that educators are trusted professionals and not easy targets for intimidation.

Mak Chee Kin.

“It must protect teachers from harassment and frivolous complaints without shielding genuine misconduct,” he told FMT.

PAGE chairman Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said incidents involving parents confronting teachers or lodging reports were not widespread, but occurred frequently enough to create fear.

Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim.

“Even a few cases can make teachers hesitant to discipline,” she said, adding that a lack of clarity and enforcement offers teachers little confidence or reassurance.

This follows deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for legislation to protect teachers who carry out their responsibilities in disciplining schoolchildren.

The Umno president said parents today are more likely to confront educators with drastic measures, such as lodging police reports over disciplinary action they deem excessive or unfair.

Fouzi Singon.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) said it has spent large sums on legal fees to defend teachers in court over suits brought by parents, including cases where educators were falsely accused and defamed.

“Although these teachers were later proven innocent in court, the damage had already been done to their dignity, reputation and emotional well-being, and in many cases is irreversible,” NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said.

“If such situations continue, teachers will operate under constant fear of legal action or accusations, leading them to prioritise job security and personal livelihood over proactive and meaningful educational engagement.”