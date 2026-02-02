Unity the only way for PN to win Putrajaya, says Lau

Gerakan president Dominic Lau said he agreed with the statement by his PAS counterpart Abdul Hadi Awang on bolstering unity in PN.

PETALING JAYA : Gerakan president Dominic Lau has urged all Perikatan Nasional (PN) components to close ranks amid the dispute over the coalition’s chairmanship, saying this is crucial to forming the government in the next general election (GE16).

Lau said he welcomed PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement yesterday, in which the Marang MP had touched on bolstering unity in PN.

The PN deputy chairman added that the coalition’s strength was in all four of its components being united as one.

“Mutual understanding in PN is crucial to strengthening the coalition. Now is not the time for internal disputes. Instead, we need to focus on closing ranks, strengthening our machinery, coordinating our strategies, and winning the confidence of the people.

“Gerakan believes that it is only through unity among all PN parties that this coalition can present itself as an alternative to the Madani government (in GE16) and offer a government that’s stable and responsible for the people’s well-being,” he said in a statement.

Tensions between PAS and Bersatu came to a head after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that the parties had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post at a meeting at his house.

PAS, which previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship, said the matter was not discussed.

Last night, PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman called for a ceasefire between the Islamic party and Bersatu, pending an urgent PN Supreme Council meeting.

The PN Supreme Council is supposed to confirm Muhyiddin’s Jan 1 resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor.