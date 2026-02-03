Johor cops nab 2 men for drug-filled vape cartridges

Johor police seized 3,200 vape cartridges containing ketamine, 48 packs of ecstasy, a Toyota Cross, and RM136,500 in cash in the two raids conducted on Jan 29. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Police have arrested two men for trafficking vape cartridges containing drugs and seized RM1.19 million worth of drugs and assets in two separate raids on Jan 29.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said a 25-year-old local man, identified as the trafficker, was arrested in front of a bank in Taman Mount Austin, while a 38-year-old Singaporean, who managed the finances, was arrested in Taman Molek.

“The arrest of the local man led to the seizure of 3,200 vape cartridges containing ketamine and 48 packs containing 960g of ecstasy at a house in Taman Setia Indah, while police seized a Toyota Cross and RM136,500 in cash,” he said, adding that it was the largest such seizure recorded in Johor to date.

He said both men, who tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal records, have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow.

Rahaman said the police were still investigating how they obtained the drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.