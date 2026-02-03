Our job is to recover funds, not monitor how they’re spent, says MACC

The MACC chief commissioner said while his agency secured the forfeiture of funds to the government, the subsequent management and utilisation of those assets was entirely the responsibility of the finance ministry.
“Where that money goes is not our responsibility,” he said at a press conference.
Malaysian Corruption Watch president Jais Abdul Karim had called for transparency from MACC and the government regarding the use of RM8.5 billion in forfeited illicit funds.
Jais said it was crucial that the forfeited funds which were “stolen from the people” were channelled back to the Malaysian public.
He urged the government to issue regular public reports on the use of seized assets, and for it to be subject to independent parliamentary and civil society monitoring.