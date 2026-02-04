Lawyer for uncompensated haj pilgrims calls for criminal charges

In 2019, immigration officers at King Abdulaziz International Airport detained 15 pilgrims overnight on their arrival on suspicion of being in possession of forged haj e-visas. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : A lawyer representing 25 haj pilgrims — including 15 stranded in Saudi Arabia in 2019 due to forged visas — has urged the authorities to pursue criminal charges after the travel agency ordered to refund them RM634,000 was wound up.

“Once a company is dissolved, it is as good as not existing. That is the most frustrating part. We have obtained a judgment in our favour, but there is no company left to pay my clients,” she told FMT.

Khairun Niza Husnin.

Khairun added that only the travel agency was made legally liable, not its directors or agents.

“We also listed individuals linked to the company, including the directors and agents, as defendants but the court ruled that the contract was solely with the company.

“In the civil court, there is nothing more we can do. What can still be done is for the authorities to charge the culprits responsible.”

The 25 pilgrims had paid a total of RM795,000 for their respective packages, which came with a full refund guarantee.

In August 2019, 15 of them travelled to Jeddah after receiving what they believed were valid Furada haj e-visas, while 10 others never departed after failing to obtain their visas.

Upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport on Aug 5, 2019, the 15 pilgrims were detained for 24 hours after immigration officers discovered their e-visas displayed different identities.

They were ordered to return to Malaysia on Aug 7 and were obliged to perform the “tahallul ihsar”, a penalty for failing to complete their intended haj pilgrimage.

Khairun said some of the victims received partial refunds before legal action was initiated, but payments stopped after the suit was filed.

“After we sued, the instalments stopped. Some of my clients have received nothing at all,” she added.

In March 2024, the High Court ruled that the 25 pilgrims had successfully proved their claims against the tour agency, and ordered the firm to refund them RM634,000.

Justice Alice Loke also dismissed a counterclaim by the agency, seeking damages of RM479,350, and ordered the company to pay costs of RM75,000.