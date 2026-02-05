Govt to announce expanded use of Padu by early March, says minister

Economy minister Akmal Nasir said Padu could support the government from a back-end perspective, particularly in improving policy planning and implementation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government will announce a more comprehensive use of the Central Database Hub (Padu) system by early March, says economy minister Akmal Nasir.

He said Putrajaya is charting a new direction for Padu to ensure it goes beyond targeted assistance delivery and serves as a key foundation for national policy formulation, The Edge reported.

“Padu is a very good system with great potential. My team and I at the economy ministry are reviewing the entire spectrum to determine how we can fully maximise its use and capitalise on the repository of data that we already have,” he was quoted as saying after a fireside chat at the 2026 Malaysia Economic Forum.

“Padu has the potential to support the government from a back-end perspective, particularly in improving policy planning and implementation.”

Launched in January 2024, Padu was previously overseen by Akmal’s predecessor, Rafizi Ramli.

The database collates verified data from multiple agencies to provide near real-time information, reduce duplication, and ensure subsidies reach those who are eligible.

Padu was intended to serve as the main reference point for the implementation of targeted RON95 fuel subsidies.

However, in September last year, the government rolled out the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) targeted subsidy mechanism, which fixed the subsidised fuel price at RM1.99 per litre for eligible citizens.