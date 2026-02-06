DVS green-lights pork imports from Thailand, Brazil ahead of CNY

Three abattoirs in Brazil and four in Thailand have been approved for pork exports to Malaysia, said the agriculture and food security ministry. (Envato Elements pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The veterinary services department (DVS) has approved imports of pork from Thailand and Brazil to ensure sufficient supply ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities.

In a statement, the agriculture and food security ministry said the decision was made in anticipation of heightened demand during the festive season.

It said three abattoirs in Brazil and four in Thailand had been approved for pork exports to Malaysia, and that local importers were advised to refer to DVS’s website for the full list of approved facilities.

The ministry said that all imported pork would be subject to strict food safety controls and veterinary SOPs.

“The ministry remains committed to safeguarding national food security while protecting consumer interests,” it said.