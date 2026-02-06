Lawyer Raja Segaran, apex court chief registrar among 11 new JCs

Lawyer K Raja Segaran and Federal Court chief registrar Zamri Bakar received their instruments of appointment as judicial commissioners today.

PUTRAJAYA : Lawyer K Raja Segaran and Federal Court chief registrar Zamri Bakar were among 11 people appointed as judicial commissioners (JCs) today.

They received their letters of appointment from Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh in a ceremony at the Palace of Justice.

Raja Segaran, who appeared for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a civil suit last year, and Zamri took their oaths of office before Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah.

Appointed alongside them were lawyers Asmadi Hussin, Zalita Zaidan, Redzuan Idrus and Azhar Mokhtar.

All six appointees will serve in High Courts in the peninsula.

High Court of Sabah and Sarawak registrar Nixon Kennedy Kumbong; Sabah and Sarawak subordinate courts registrar Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad; and sessions court judge Rihaida Rafie were also appointed JCs.

They were joined by two practising lawyers from Kota Kinabalu – Alvin Leong and Clive Jublee.

Dayang, Alvin and Jublee took their oaths of office before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Azizah Nawawi, and will serve in East Malaysia.

Following the appointments, there are now 51 JCs serving in High Courts across the country.

Securities Commission executive director of enforcement Budiman Lutfi Mohamed is also slated for appointment, and is expected to take his oath of office in April.