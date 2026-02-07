Lawyers rue delayed chemist reports for drug-related charges

The chemistry department says its chemistry reports carry significant implications on the judicial process and cannot be rushed, but assures it is working to improve turnaround times.

PETALING JAYA : Several lawyers have voiced dissatisfaction over delays in the chemistry department’s submission of reports in drug-related cases, saying the holdup has left some of their clients languishing in jail while awaiting trial.

The chemistry department has, for its part, acknowledged the delays, attributing them to multiple factors, including excessive workloads.

Lawyer Vinesh Segar said those charged with drug-related offences can only have their pleas recorded after a chemist’s report is tendered to court.

While in some cases the accused can be released on bail, those slapped with more serious drug charges would have to be incarcerated pending the submission, he said.

Vinesh said that the department has recently apologised for the delays, citing a backlog of cases and the need to prioritise older ones.

“But how long do you expect my client to remain in custody? They too deserve a fair trial,” he told FMT.

He said a case involving one of his clients, charged in March last year, is still awaiting a chemist’s report.

The delays not only affect his clients, said Vinesh, but also their families.

Another lawyer, R Babu Naidu, said one of his clients suffered a psychological breakdown in prison after his trial was delayed by late submission of the report.

“He is still on medication.”

When contacted the chemistry department attributed the delays to operational constraints, including the shortage of manpower and the increasing number of drug-related cases.

The department said there has been no change to the number of forensic drug analysts in its ranks since 2014, despite cases more than doubling during the same period.

It also said that, depending on the nature of the drug case, reports would need to go through multiple reviews.

The department also cited insufficient equipment and a shortage of laboratories, contributing further to the backlog.

The chemistry department told FMT it cannot rush out the reports.

“Every chemistry report carries significant implications on the judicial process,” the department said, adding that it is working to improve turnaround times and prevent backlogs.

Among the measures include requests for additional manpower and upgraded equipment, aimed at expediting analyses without compromising quality.

The department said it was now “restructuring” its workflow system to ensure that high-profile cases are prioritised.

“As for long term plans, the department is looking at a new facility with more laboratories and operational capacity.”