Outgoing US envoy shares why M’sia is a must-visit for Americans

Outgoing US ambassador Edgard D Kagan aboard the ETS, travelling from Penang to Kuala Lumpur.

BUTTERWORTH : With the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign underway, outgoing US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan has called on fellow Americans to pack their bags and head here, saying the welcoming people and wealth of attractions make it a must-visit destination.

Kagan, whose tenure will end on Feb 15 and who will retire from the US foreign service, said those visiting the country are in for an unforgettable experience.

“First and foremost, it is because Malaysians are incredible. They’re so warm and hospitable,” he told reporters at the KTMB station here before boarding the ETS back to Kuala Lumpur.

“Malaysia is magical because of the mixture of cultures, races, religions, and the food – all that is incredible. But (it is) also the diversity of the landscape, the countryside, the ability to go to extraordinary beaches, to go climb a mountain, to go do some incredible hiking, as well as see amazing wildlife.

“There’s incredible stuff in Malaysia, and I think everybody who comes here is going to love it.”

Kagan recommended Penang and Kuala Lumpur as must-visit destinations, describing the capital as full of “incredible dynamism and variety”.

He also fondly recalled trips across Kelantan, the east coast, Ipoh, Kedah, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

“There are just so many amazing places, and I’ve only scratched the surface. I’m sure that if I had more time (and) opportunities, I would find even more places that I love,” he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia data for 2024, the US was ranked 14th in tourist arrivals with 304,880 visitors, a significant increase of 18.4% from 257,533 in 2023.

A fan of Malaysia’s trains

Kagan praised Malaysia’s public transport, particularly the ETS, which he frequently used on trips to Penang.

“It doesn’t get quite as much attention, perhaps, as it should. In fact, one of my many regrets is that I didn’t take the Jungle Railway to Bangkok,” he said.

He described the ETS as reliable, punctual, and fast enough for convenient travel.

”I feel like travelling by train is a good way to go, and I’ve always enjoyed doing it when I have been in Malaysia,” he said.