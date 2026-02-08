Resettled families call for share of Bakun dam earnings

Bakun dam, which was opened in 2011, is Malaysia’s biggest hydroelectric project, supplying power to the state, with surplus electricity sold outside Sarawak. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Community leaders in Belaga, Sarawak, have urged the state government to set aside part of the earnings from the Bakun dam hydropower for people affected by the project.

The Balui Lake Native Association said 1% to 2% of Sarawak Energy’s annual gross revenue from Bakun should be set aside for affected families, or a levy placed on electricity generated or sold, based on a per-kilowatt-hour rate.

It suggested a community trust fund be set up, run by a board that includes community representatives, the Sarawak government, Sarawak Energy, and independent experts, Dayak Daily reported.

The association said the money raised would be used for livelihood development, education and healthcare, community infrastructure, environmental management, and contingency reserves.

It said many families continue to face long-term problems after they were resettled to make way for the country’s biggest hydropower dam, which began operations in 2011.

The dam is owned by the state government through Sarawak Energy and supplies power to the state, with surplus electricity sold outside Sarawak.

The association said some 10,000 indigenous people, including the Kayan, Kenyah, Kajang and Penan communities, were affected when they were resettled following the development of the project.

Their traditional livelihoods – such as fishing, hunting and forest-based activities – were disrupted, and they suffered from environmental damage, including habitat loss, altered river flow, and a drop in water quality.

The resettled families continue to face problems despite the work done by Sarawak Energy and the state government on infrastructure, electricity and conservation.

FMT’s checks show Sarawak Energy’s revenue has been around RM7 billion a year in recent years.