Use digital safety tools to protect children online, parents told

A whole-of-society approach is needed to ensure the safety of teenagers and children on the internet, according to a digital platform provider.

KUALA LUMPUR : Parents are urged to actively monitor their children’s internet use by utilising the safety and parental control features offered by digital platforms.

The call came from Meta, TikTok, and Google, which stressed their shared commitment to protecting children and teenagers online through comprehensive safety measures.

The announcement was made in conjunction with Safer Internet Day (SID) 2026, which brought together representatives from social media platforms to explain cyber safety tools and parental control features.

Meta’s Amirah Amir said Instagram has automatically applied Teen Accounts on users under 18 since September 2024, with stricter safety settings.

“Data shows that 90% of teens aged 13 to 15 choose to keep these stricter safety settings,” she said.

Meta has also introduced Family Center, a hub that allows parents to monitor app usage, manage followers, and set limits without compromising message privacy.

TikTok’s Aliff Zakaria said the platform provides over 50 safety features to protect young users, including the Family Pairing function.

“Family Pairing lets parents monitor their children’s activity, set time limits, control what content they can view, and decide who can message them,” he said, adding that parents can also schedule “away times” for school or bedtime.

Google’s Putri R Alam highlighted the company’s age-based controls across its products, including Google Search, YouTube, Google Play, and device operating systems.

“This approach is safer because parents only need to set the child’s age on the device, and each app adjusts content automatically without requiring additional personal data,” she said.

Google also provides guides and resources to help families understand online risks, such as exposure to personal data, inappropriate content, and cyber threats.

Safer Internet Day serves as a key platform to unite government, industry, and families in building a resilient and informed digital society.

The initiative emphasises the importance of safe, ethical, and responsible internet use, particularly in protecting children, teenagers, and family institutions.