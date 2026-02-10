Amanah lacks clear narrative, analyst says on struggle for Malay vote

Analyst Syaza Shukri questioned what Amanah represents, saying it cannot only be progressive Islam.

PETALING JAYA : Amanah’s inability to provide a clear narrative or properly define its political identity has made it difficult for the party to attract Malays voters, an analyst says.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said Amanah’s main priority wasn’t just increasing support among the Malay electorate.

She said the PAS splinter party also had to communicate its objectives, which she described as obscure.

“The issue is with their narrative. What does Amanah represent? It cannot just be progressive Islam,” she told FMT.

“Has the party been aggressive in promoting its progressive Islam?” she added, pointing to social media and the instrumental role it could play.

She also suggested that Amanah focus on attracting fence sitters, saying it was unlikely to be able to pry PAS and Umno voters away from their parties.

Syaza was commenting on Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda’s statement that support for the party among Malay voters ranged from 1% to 5%.

He said the figures, shown in a recent internal survey, should serve as a wake-up call as the party prepares for the next general election.

Analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said the findings of the survey were proof that Amanah had “lost its way”.

He said support of less than 5% was too little for a party that wanted to be the face of progressive Islam.

“The reality is that Amanah failed to build up its grassroots and is viewed as a secondary party in Pakatan Harapan (PH),” the Global Asia Consulting analyst said.

Zaharuddin suggested that Amanah push forward bold strategies, fortify its grassroots and champion the Malay cause, as well as come up with fresh narratives that could inspire confidence.

“The time for playing safe is over. Only by championing Malay issues can Amanah restore its relevance.”

On Saturday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu urged the party to show the public that it was a defender of Islam. He said this approach would help it secure victory at the next general election.

Mohamad also said perception was vital in influencing Malay voters, and that religious issues had persuaded many Muslim voters to reject PH at the 2022 general election.

“For example, in Kelantan you can go on TikTok and talk about how the water looks like milk tea, it won’t matter. What matters is that Islam is ‘safe’,” he said, adding that this should serve as a lesson for Amanah.