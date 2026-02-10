Indonesian Business Council, Seafic seal research, policy partnership

The agreement between IBC and Seafic seeks to strengthen Indonesia’s competitive edge, deepen regional integration and allow for measurable policies that align with business needs. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Indonesian Business Council (IBC) and Southeast Asia Futures Initiative Centre (Seafic) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at bolstering Indonesia’s standing in economic integration in Southeast Asia.

The agreement was signed at the soft launch of Seafic in Jakarta, which was attended by Indonesia’s vice-trade minister Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri and Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn.

Seafic is a regional think tank aimed at advancing research and evidence-based policy dialogue concerning the region’s economic, technological and governance transitions.

The deal will see both entities undertaking a deeper partnership in research efforts and policy dialogue to strengthen Indonesia’s competitive edge, deepen regional integration and allow for measurable policies that align with business needs.

The partnership will see IBC and Seafic holding regular consultations, conducting research together and developing policy recommendations on strategic topics.

Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of IBC’s board of trustees, said geopolitical dynamics and the resulting economic impact demanded that the region make economic integration a key agenda.

“Amid rising trade risks and the fragmentation of supply chains, Asean must move in a coordinated manner with a strong orientation towards practical solutions.

“This cooperation is designed to strengthen grounded, evidence-based policy dialogue that can respond to the needs of the business community and reinforce the regional economy,” he said in a press release.

Seafic chairman Tengku Zafrul Aziz said cooperation in Southeast Asia for economic integration must go beyond mere discourse and into more focused, evidence-based collaboration.

“With the IBC, we want to strengthen the bridge between analysis, business needs and practical policy recommendations to strengthen integration and economic resilience in Southeast Asia,” said the former investment, trade and industry minister.