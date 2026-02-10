Ministry didn’t study need for MyKiosk project first, says MACC

Launched in 2023, the MyKiosk initiative seeks to provide traders with a safe and comfortable space to operate their businesses, and to improve the image of roadside stalls.

PETALING JAYA : The housing and local government ministry failed to carry out a proper needs assessment before launching the MyKiosk initiative, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said.

MACC said this was one of several weaknesses in the project, which was described as a white elephant after failing to meet government objectives and causing public inconvenience due to poorly placed kiosks.

“The absence of a needs assessment and a comprehensive outcome-monitoring mechanism, including KPIs, hindered the evaluation of the project’s impact at the local authority level,” MACC said in a statement after presenting five governance improvement recommendations to the ministry yesterday.

Among the recommendations were incorporating the outcomes of the MyKiosk project into KPIs and establishing a special committee to monitor its effectiveness and results.

“Two other proposals are to enhance the MyKiosk initiative guidelines covering procurement, management and monitoring, and to create a complete federal-funded project implementation guideline to serve as an operational reference,” it said.

Launched in 2023, the objective of the MyKiosk initiative was to provide traders with a safe and comfortable space to operate their businesses, and to improve the image of roadside stalls.

The programme came under fire by MCA Youth for its allegedly low adoption rate, particularly in areas under the Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya city councils.

However, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming dismissed allegations that the initiative was a white elephant.

The ministry voluntarily submitted documents related to the project to MACC in May, to show that everything had been done transparently and in accordance with procedures.