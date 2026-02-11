Another govt dept DG, director held in MACC probe

MACC said the two suspects were arrested at about 1pm today when they were at its headquarters in Putrajaya to have their statements recorded.

PETALING JAYA : Another government department director-general and director have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to about RM900,000.

In a TikTok reel, MACC said the duo, in their 50s, were arrested at about 1pm today when they were at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to have their statements recorded.

“A preliminary investigation found that the two suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the wrongdoing in 2024.

“The two are believed to have abused their positions, using office allocations totalling approximately RM900,000 for personal gain,” it said.

It did not disclose which department the suspects were attached to.

MACC said the two suspects were found to have submitted false claims amounting to RM60,000 to perform the umrah while on official duty in Jeddah from Jan 29 to Feb 4 last year.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests and said the investigation was ongoing.

The case is being investigated under Sections 18 and 23 of the MACC Act 2009 as well as the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The arrests come about two weeks after environment department director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar and one of his deputies were detained to assist in MACC’s investigation into a case involving e-waste.