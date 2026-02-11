History syllabus will stay free from political bias, deputy minister says

Deputy education minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry is committed to keeping the history curriculum accurate, balanced and relevant. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The education ministry today said that the school syllabus used in teaching history will always remain free from partisan political influence.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, deputy education minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry was committed to keeping the history curriculum accurate, balanced and relevant.

“This has always been the stance of the education ministry,” he said in response to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar), who had asked how often the syllabus was reviewed.

Syed Saddiq also warned against “colouring historical lenses with partisan politics”, even if it benefits the ruling party, saying this could create discomfort among parents.

Wong said revisions were made periodically and as needed for certain subjects.

“The ministry always ensures that the curriculum aligns with the national education philosophy and remains balanced, taking into consideration all relevant segments,” he added.

Wong also said his ministry will introduce the new school curriculum next year in stages, beginning with Year 1 and Form 1 students and extending to Year 2 and Form 2 in 2028.

Earlier, Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) suggested incorporating modern political developments into history lessons, such as the Bersih movements, anti-Internal Security Act movement, Reformasi movement and the Sheraton Move.

Wong said while these events were part of the nation’s history, any curriculum revisions would involve consultation with historians, academics and institutions such as the National Archives.

“At the same time, engagement sessions will be held with teachers, professional bodies, as well as the public to ensure that (the syllabus) content remains relevant and accurate,” he said.