I’m open to being probed, says MACC chief

The controversy over MACC chief Azam Baki’s shareholding arose from a Bloomberg report stating that he held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7% of the company’s paid-up capital.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki says he is open to being investigated by any committee established by the government to examine his shareholdings.

Azam reiterated that his financial and asset declarations were made in accordance with public service regulations through official channels.

“I have nothing to hide,” he said in a statement today.

“I welcome any transparent, independent and objective process to establish the facts based on evidence, following the principles of justice and the rule of law.”

He said such scrutiny was important not only for his personal integrity but also to uphold public confidence in MACC as an institution.

“Indeed, I wish to stress that as a civil servant and the head of an enforcement agency, I believe that anyone facing allegations should be open and willing to be investigated independently and transparently.

“This principle should apply to everyone without exception. Accountability cannot be selective or seasonal,” he said, adding that no one was above the law, but no one should be judged solely on media perceptions.

Bloomberg previously reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

It was also reported that his name appeared in the company’s shareholder register maintained by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

However, the MACC chief said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. He has also filed a RM100 million lawsuit against Bloomberg over its report.

Several quarters, including the head of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, have since called for Azam’s resignation and a thorough probe into MACC’s practices.

A protest calling for his resignation is scheduled for this Sunday in front of the Sogo department store in Kuala Lumpur.