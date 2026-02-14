Cops nab 21 people preparing to be smuggled into Indonesia

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said two men and three women were also arrested by the roadside in Kampung Sungai Payung this morning.

IPOH : Police have foiled a migrant smuggling operation with the arrest of two ringleaders among 36 people detained in raids around Selekoh, Bagan Datuk.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said 21 Indonesian men, four Bangladeshi men, and four Indonesian women, all aged between 18 and 55 were caught while preparing to be smuggled back to Indonesia by sea.

A 44-year-old Indonesian land agent was also arrested while another Indonesian man, believed to be a land transporter, was detained at a hotel in Hutan Melintang.

Noor Hisam said five Indonesians, comprising two men and three women aged 20 to 36, were arrested by the roadside in Kampung Sungai Payung this morning.

All those detained have been remanded for further investigation.