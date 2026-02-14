Party polls delay shows Amanah’s reluctance for fresh leadership, says analyst

Secretary-general Faiz Fadzil said Amanah would defer its party elections, originally scheduled for this year, to focus on preparations for GE16 and the Melaka, Johor and Sarawak state polls.

PETALING JAYA : Amanah’s decision to postpone its party elections on the grounds of focusing on upcoming polls is misguided and reflects the party’s reluctance to present new faces in its leadership lineup, says an analyst.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said Amanah should be bold enough to inject fresh energy by promoting leaders capable of reviving its progressive Islamic ideals to compete with rivals, particularly PAS.

“Postponing elections is not a strategy. It is fear, and fear has never delivered victory. Amanah must choose whether to remain relevant or fade into Malaysia’s political history.

“Such a move only deepens stagnation, shuts the door on fresh leadership capable of reigniting the party’s struggle, and preserves the status quo,” he told FMT, adding that the decision to defer the polls is a regressive step that stifles talent.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri.

Zaharuddin added that even if Amanah delays its elections until after the next general election (GE16), the move would not help the party boost support among Malay voters.

Yesterday, secretary-general Faiz Fadzil announced that Amanah would defer its party elections, originally scheduled for this year, to focus on preparations for GE16 and the Melaka, Johor and Sarawak state polls, which are expected soon.

Faiz said Amanah had also instructed its state and division chapters to immediately mobilise their election machinery to strengthen preparedness for GE16 and the state elections, including efforts to win over Malay voters.

Meanwhile, Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said Amanah will face major challenges in trying to gain support from Malay voters, even with a new leadership lineup.

Azmil Tayeb.

“It would be better for them to channel their time and energy into building Malay support, starting with projecting unity within the party’s new leadership.

“This could distinguish Amanah from Malay-Muslim parties such as Bersatu, PAS and Umno, which are facing internal crises,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that it would not be easy for Amanah to compete with those parties, particularly Umno and PAS, which have the advantage of stronger grassroots machinery and a longer history of struggle at the local level.

“We can see this dynamic in states led by Perikatan Nasional. Amanah can compete in mixed constituencies where it enjoys strong backing from non-Malay voters. But it must contend with PKR, which also typically contests in mixed seats,” he said.