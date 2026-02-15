PN to discuss Hamzah’s opposition leader post, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS will not interfere in other parties’ internal affairs, but is concerned about the stability of PN.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) will discuss Hamzah Zainudin’s position as opposition leader in the near future following his expulsion from Bersatu, according to PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim said the discussion would also involve all MPs from the opposition bloc, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“The matter will be discussed with the MPs and PN (leadership) in the near future,” he was quoted as saying.

Hamzah, who is Larut MP, yesterday claimed that he has the backing of 18 out of 25 MPs from Bersatu, following his sacking by the party’s disciplinary board.

He was sacked on Friday along with 16 other party leaders, including several MPs and state assemblymen.

PAS, which holds 43 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, has long been said to favour Hamzah, whose appointment as parliamentary opposition leader was also made with the Islamic party’s backing.

Yesterday, PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said Hamzah would continue to serve as opposition leader, as he was still an opposition MP even if he was no longer with Bersatu.

However, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali was reported to have said that his party has yet to decide on Hamzah’s replacement for the opposition leader role.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said that although PAS does not interfere in other parties’ internal affairs, there are concerns within the Islamic party about the stability of PN, which is built around PAS and Bersatu.

He said the expulsion of several key figures from a party would certainly have a significant impact, and it would take time for the coalition to recover from such actions.

“Their mistake was pressing the president to step down. They were expelled for that, and we sympathise with what has happened,” he said.