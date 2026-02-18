34 traders want relocation to Raja Bot Market Complex deferred

In March 2023, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the redevelopment of the Raja Bot Market Complex was expected to be completed by October 2025, at a cost of RM125.8 million. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Thirty-four traders in Lorong Haji Hussein, Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, are seeking to have the planned relocation of their premises to the Raja Bot Market Complex deferred until its redevelopment is fully completed.

Investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani said although most traders agreed with the move, they wanted the project completed first to ensure the continuity of their businesses.

“Before moving to the new location, the Raja Bot Market Complex must be fully completed, as it has been abandoned for nearly 10 years.

“If small traders move in now, no one will be able to do business because construction work is still ongoing,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Johari, who is also Titiwangsa MP, said the matter would be brought to the attention of Kuala Lumpur mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Previously, issues arose regarding traders at the Chow Kit market who were not ready to relocate due to fears of a lack of customers.

In March 2023, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the redevelopment of the Raja Bot Market Complex was expected to be completed in October 2025, at a cost of RM125.8 million.

Johari had previously highlighted the slow progress of the market’s redevelopment as a key problem in the Titiwangsa constituency.