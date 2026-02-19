Inflation up 1.6% in January

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said the increase was mainly driven by higher cost of personal care items, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services at 6.6%, compared to 5.7% for December 2025.
This is followed by education at 3.2% (up from 2.8% in December), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 1.2% (up from 0.9%) and recreation, sport and culture at 0.9% (up from 0.8%), he said in a statement.
Uzir said alcoholic beverages and tobacco (2.5%) as well as food and beverages (1.5%) increased at the same rate as recorded in December.
He said that 62% of items (355 out of 573) recorded price increases.
