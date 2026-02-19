Inflation up 1.6% in January

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said the cost of personal care items, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services stood at 6.6% in January, compared to 5.7% for December 2025.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s inflation rose 1.6% in January, with the Consumer Price Index increasing to 135.7 from 133.6 the year earlier, according to the statistics department.

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said the increase was mainly driven by higher cost of personal care items, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services at 6.6%, compared to 5.7% for December 2025.

This is followed by education at 3.2% (up from 2.8% in December), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 1.2% (up from 0.9%) and recreation, sport and culture at 0.9% (up from 0.8%), he said in a statement.

Uzir said alcoholic beverages and tobacco (2.5%) as well as food and beverages (1.5%) increased at the same rate as recorded in December.

He said that 62% of items (355 out of 573) recorded price increases.

MORE TO COME