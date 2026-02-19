Malaysia hits RM3tril milestone in total trade in 2025

Total services trade in 2025 surpassed the RM500 billion mark for the first time in history to reach RM543.01 billion, a 9.2% increase from 2024. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia achieved a landmark trade performance in 2025 with total trade in merchandise breaching the RM3 trillion milestone for the first time in history, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Matrade said the services sector also recorded its first trade surplus of RM1.15 billion, after 13 years in deficit since 2011.

“Propelled by robust performance in travel and manufacturing services, this recovery anchored a record-breaking year for the nation’s economy, with total services trade surpassing the RM500 billion mark for the first time in history to reach an all-time high of RM543.01 billion, a 9.2% increase from 2024,” Matrade said in a statement today.

The agency said exports in the sector recorded a historic high of RM272.08 billion, expanding by 12% to outpace imports, which grew by 6.4% to RM270.93 billion, resulting in an overall trade surplus of RM1.15 billion.

Matrade chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Malaysia’s achievement of its first services surplus in 14 years underscored the success of the country’s strategic shift towards a high-value, knowledge-based economy.

“With total trade reaching a record RM543.01 billion, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum by enhancing export promotion initiatives in major and emerging markets, in line with diversification strategies to ensure sustainable growth,” he said.